CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

BPO, international artists celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

By Tom Vielkind
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14I2u3_0cOa6jTt00

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month Tuesday with a free concert open to the public.

"Celebración de la Guitarra" will feature the Hispanic Heritage Council Guitar Initiative Ensemble, internationally acclaimed classical guitarists Ricardo Saeb and Dr. Hermelindo Ruiz, the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus, and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra String Ensemble led by Assistant Conductor Jaman E. Dunn.

It begins at 7:00 at Kleinhans Music Hall, and while free, you do still need to reserve your spot .

For a full breakdown of Hispanic Heritage Month events happening for the remainder of the month, click here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Society
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bpo#International Artists#Kleinhans Music Hall#Guitarists#Hispanic
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy