Jane Campion, Kenneth Branagh & Robin Wright To Receive Stockholm Film Festival Achievement Awards

Stockholm Film Festival has signed up a trio of big names to receive honorary awards – Bronze Horses – during this year’s event.

Kenneth Branagh will be in Stockholm to pic up an Achievement Award after a screening of his new movie Belfast , which is seen as a hot contender in this year’s awards season, on November 20.

Jane Campion, whose The Power Of The Dog screens at the fest, is receiving the festival’s Lifetime Achievement Awards this year, and will collect it on November 18.

Robin Wright, whose Land is playing in Stockholm, will receive an Achievement Award on November 18.

The festival has also confirmed its final program, which features 43% female directors, a new high-watermark for the event. Movies also screening include Annette , Spencer, Jane by Charlotte, The Hand Of God , and The Souvenir Part II.

Stockholm Film Festival takes place November 10-21.