Temps in the 70s, sunshine returns this afternoon

New Jersey will be seeing a mix of sun and clouds with mild temperatures over the next few days.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist James Gregorio says the week will remain mostly dry, with a better chance for rain returning by Saturday. Temperatures will warm throughout the week, reaching near 80s by around Friday.

Today will see some sunshine return by the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low-70s.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with overnight temperatures in the upper-50s.

Wednesday will start off mostly cloudy, with some sun peeking through later in the day. Temperatures will be in the low-70s. Wednesday night will see a few clouds with temperatures in the high-50s.

Thursday will see some sunshine in the morning, followed by an increase of clouds by the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the high-70s. Overnight temperatures will be in the high-50s.