Good Samaritans stop kidnapping attempt; suspect arrested

Good Samaritans stopped the attempted kidnapping of a 3-year-old girl on the corner of Baisley and East Tremont avenues Monday.

Surveillance video shows the man approach the young girl and bundle her up in a comforter before snatching her off the ground. The grandmother tried to run after him, and her screaming helped alert bystanders who joined in to make him put the little girl down and flee the scene.

According to police, the homeless suspect was found and arrested. The suspect was identified as Santiago Salcedo, 27. As he was being taken into custody, he was visibly smiling.

News 12 spoke to Fermin Bracero, who works at the gas station on the corner where it happened.

“I never saw this in my life, only on TV,” said Bracero, stating that after the incident, the suspect went across the street to his scooter and “just stood there looking at us” while they called police.

Salcedo is now being charged with attempted kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and acting in a manor dangerous to a minor.