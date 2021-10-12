CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Samaritans stop kidnapping attempt; suspect arrested

By News 12 Staff
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23phpX_0cOa6e4G00

Good Samaritans stopped the attempted kidnapping of a 3-year-old girl on the corner of Baisley and East Tremont avenues Monday.

Surveillance video shows the man approach the young girl and bundle her up in a comforter before snatching her off the ground. The grandmother tried to run after him, and her screaming helped alert bystanders who joined in to make him put the little girl down and flee the scene.

According to police, the homeless suspect was found and arrested. The suspect was identified as Santiago Salcedo, 27. As he was being taken into custody, he was visibly smiling.

News 12 spoke to Fermin Bracero, who works at the gas station on the corner where it happened.

“I never saw this in my life, only on TV,” said Bracero, stating that after the incident, the suspect went across the street to his scooter and “just stood there looking at us” while they called police.

Salcedo is now being charged with attempted kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and acting in a manor dangerous to a minor.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

