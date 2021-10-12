CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

5 things to know this Tuesday, October 12

 9 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On today’s 5 things to know, Jill Szwed’s weather report has us having another warm day today as temperatures are expected to increase through the week. Also, gas prices in Albany soar, Jon Gruden has resigned from the Las Vegas Raiders, and Dr. Fauci giving his take on trick-or-treating this Halloween during the pandemic.

1. Gas prices see a big rise

Albany gas prices have risen almost 10 cents in the past week.

Huge rise in Albany gas prices on Monday, October 11 report

2. You can trick-or-treat!

Dr. Fauci says it’s safe for families to go trick-or-treating this Halloween during the pandemic as long as you get this one thing.

Dr. Fauci says it’s safe to trick-or-treat outdoors this year, especially for those who are vaccinated

3. Albany businesses face fines after getting caught selling alcohol to minors

5 businesses were caught selling alcohol to minors and could face thousand of dollars of fines.

5 Albany businesses caught selling alcohol to minors

4. Jon Gruden has resigned as the Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach

Gruden officially resigned from being the Las Vegas Raiders head coach after it was found that he sent multiple emails using racist, homophobic, and misogynistic comments.

Jon Gruden out as Raiders head coach

5. Anti-COVID pill requests FDA authorization

Drugmaker Merck asked U.S. regulators to authorize its pill against COVID. This new pill would be a new and easy-to-use weapon to fight COVID and the pandemic.

Merck requests FDA authorization for anti-COVID pill

