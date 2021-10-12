CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tech Bytes: Twitter “soft block” feature, Facebook launches audio hub, Google TV multiple users

By Megan Talley
 9 days ago

(WHTM) — It’s a way for users to remove a follower without blocking them altogether. That user won’t be notified that they’ve been “soft blocked.” It’s another way Twitter is offering users more control while helping curb abuse and harassment.

Facebook has launched an audio hub to compete with Twitter Spaces and “Clubhouse.” It’s a destination for users to access podcasts, live audio rooms and short-form clips, all in one place. Verified public figures and creators can host live audio rooms and all Facebook groups can run discussions.

And Google TV is adding new features. In households with multiple users, profiles will have the ability to be personalized and users will get TV show and movie recommendations tailored just for them. The new features will begin rolling out next month.

