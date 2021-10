The Jamestown Police Department is looking for assistance in locating a missing adult. Officers say Tyler Graves was last seen on October 5th at about 8:00 AM and may have been spotted in the area of West 1st Street on Tuesday at about 8:00 AM. It is believed that Graves is staying on the streets somewhere in Jamestown. Anyone with information regarding Graves and/or anyone who sees Graves is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department non-emergency line at 483-7537, reference CR No. 26409-21. Anonymous tips can be left at 483-8477. All tips will be kept confidential.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO