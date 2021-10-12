Philadelphia’s Streets Commissioner, Carlton Williams, Expected To Take Stand In John Dougherty, Bobby Henon Trial Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carlton Williams, Philadelphia’s Streets Commissioner, is expected to take the stand Tuesday in the corruption trial of labor leader John Dougherty and city councilmember Bobby Henon. Prosecutors say Dougherty had an agreement that kept Henon in a $70,000 a year, no-work union job, so he could do his bidding at City Hall.philadelphia.cbslocal.com
