CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia’s Streets Commissioner, Carlton Williams, Expected To Take Stand In John Dougherty, Bobby Henon Trial Tuesday

cbslocal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carlton Williams, Philadelphia’s Streets Commissioner, is expected to take the stand Tuesday in the corruption trial of labor leader John Dougherty and city councilmember Bobby Henon. Prosecutors say Dougherty had an agreement that kept Henon in a $70,000 a year, no-work union job, so he could do his bidding at City Hall.

philadelphia.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

House votes to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress

The House on Thursday voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee, a remarkable censure of the former Trump White House strategist that leaves the Department of Justice to weigh whether to pursue criminal charges. The vote fell almost...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
City
Carlton, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
ABC News

Fresh whole onions linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states: CDC

A salmonella outbreak in 37 states has been linked to fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 652 people have reported illness with 129 hospitalizations due to the onions...
FOOD SAFETY
The Associated Press

Kanter’s comments cause blackout of Celtics games in China

Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent is not showing current or archived Boston Celtics games on its platforms, in apparent response to comments that Celtics center Enes Kanter made to advocate Tibetian independence. Kanter, as part of a series of social media posts, also called Chinese President Xi Jinping a...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Henon

Comments / 0

Community Policy