British & Irish Lions form group to look into feasibility of women's team

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The British & Irish Lions announced the formation of a steering group on Tuesday to look into the feasibility of establishing a Women's Lions team.

Former Lion Ieuan Evans will chair the 13-member group which will include administrators from professional rugby such as Lions Managing Director Ben Calveley and Sue Day, the Chief Operating and Financial Officer of the Rugby Football Union.

Other business executives and players such as England's Shaunagh Brown and Ireland's Niamh Briggs are also involved.

"We are excited to have put together such a stellar list of individuals who I know will add value to this project," Ben said in a statement.

"I believe a Women's Lions team is a huge opportunity, but there are a number of challenges to consider when looking to create a successful women's set-up.

"Financial viability, suitable opposition and appropriate scheduling in the women's rugby calendar will all need rigorous analysis, research and careful consideration."

The men's British & Irish Lions selects players from England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland and the test team tours every four years rotating between Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

They last toured South Africa earlier this year, losing 1-2 to the Boks.

