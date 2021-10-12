CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden’s ‘tough month’ looms over Democratic campaigns in 2021

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe federal headwinds against Democrats on the ballot this November have never been stronger. Democrats who were once buoyant that a well-liked President Joe Biden and popular agenda moving through Congress could propel the party to wins in 2021 are now worried that a trying few months for the President and sluggish poll numbers could impact people like Terry McAuliffe, the party’s gubernatorial nominee in Virginia, and Phil Murphy, the incumbent governor running for reelection in New Jersey.

POLITICO

Why Biden’s poll numbers are dropping

DELTA FORCE — It’s been an eventful — to say the least — two months in the White House. There was the Delta surge and the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal, plus the ongoing southern border crisis and Democrats’ continued bickering over President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda. Fold in the emerging supply chain issues right before the holiday season, and well, you can see the results in Biden’s approval ratings.
CNBC

Billionaire investor Nelson Peltz says he talks every week to Sen. Joe Manchin, who is pushing to cut Biden agenda

Billionaire Nelson Peltz told CNBC on Wednesday that he talks every week to Sen. Joe Manchin, a centrist Democrat who is pushing to shrink President Biden's agenda. Peltz was previously a big supporter of President Donald Trump, which led to his Florida home being a venue for one of the former commander in chief's 2020 reelection fundraisers.
Fox News

'The Five' on President Biden's approval number sinking

This is a rush transcript of "The Five" on October 20, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): Hi. I'm Greg Gutfeld along with Katie Pavlich, Harold Ford Jr., Jesse Watters, and she bungee jumps off a step stool, Dana Perino. THE FIVE.
The Independent

Has Joe Biden lost his climate credibility?

In less than two weeks, Air Force One will take off for Scotland, ferrying Joe Biden and his entourage to the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. It is a major test for the US president, who won last November’s election partly on the back of his bold vision to chart a greener future for America amid ever worsening climate extremes.In stark contrast to the inaction and outright denial of Donald Trump, the message has been that America is “back” on climate. Mr Biden rejoined the Paris Agreement to curb global temperature rise that had been abandoned by his predecessor; held a...
New York Post

Trump, Biden tied in potential 2024 election faceoff: poll

President Biden and former President Donald Trump are tied in a new poll looking at a potential matchup in the 2024 election — with Trump surging past Biden among independents. If the election were held today, 40 percent of likely voters would punch Biden’s ticket, and 40 percent would pick...
