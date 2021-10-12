Wendy’s Manager Charged for Throwing Hot Oil on Complaining Customer, Police Say

A manager of a Wendy’s restaurant in Tennessee has been hit with felony assault charges after police say he dumped scalding hot oil on a customer who’d complained about cold food. The victim was rushed to a hospital and left with “extensive blistering” following the Oct. 5 incident, according to local news reports. The mother of the victim, who has not been named, told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News that her son had returned to the drive-through window after noticing his food was cold. He was in the midst of getting a refund when things took a violent turn. “He was like, ‘Momma, I really thought that he was going to go to the back and get my food right, and bring it back.’ He said, ‘It shocked me when he threw the grease on me,’” she said. The manager, identified as 23-year-old Demarrus E. Pritchett, was arrested on an aggravated assault charge before later being released on $5,000 bail. Police said Pritchett and his alleged victim had been involved in earlier disputes with one another, and Pritchett had accused the unidentified customer of “harassing” him on numerous occasions.