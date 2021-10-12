CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Crypto trading thrives in Nigeria despite official disapproval

By Chijioke Ohuocha, Libby George
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZmraQ_0cOa1JcU00

LAGOS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Nigerian art dealer Ebuka Joseph started using cryptocurrencies last year when business ground to a halt due to COVID-19. Now he is hooked even though the financial authorities disapprove.

"Crypto just allows me to transact freely and within minutes we are done with our transactions," the 28-year-old told Reuters from a friend's studio in Lagos where he displays his works.

Nigeria's Central Bank barred local banks from working with cryptocurrencies in February, warning of "severe regulatory sanctions" and freezing accounts of firms it says are using them.

But Joseph's appetite for crypto, like many in Nigeria, has only increased.

For people like him, the clampdown has highlighted the benefits of using currencies outside the central bank's control, and Nigeria remains the largest market for cryptocurrency trading platforms like Paxful.

Nigerians are turning to crypto for business, to protect their savings as the naira loses value, and to send payments abroad because it is often hard to obtain U.S. dollars, experts and users told Reuters.

In March, just after the central bank ban, the dollar volume of cryptocurrencies sent from Nigeria rose to $132 million, up 17% from the previous month, research firm Chainalysis said. Transactions in June were 25% above the same month last year.

Sly Megida, another artist using crypto to sell his works, said his buyers worldwide readily accept the use of digital currencies and they have also protected his finances.

"The naira is digressing and we are trying to keep the value of the art," he said, calling crypto "the currency where people don't think that I am paying too much or too less".

DANGERS REMAIN

The Paxful peer-to-peer platform that Joseph uses experienced a 57% rise in trading volume in Nigeria in the year to June, while user numbers surged 83%.

Exchange Yellowcard, which has adopted the peer-to-peer model in Nigeria since February, told Reuters that use "has continued to absolutely skyrocket".

Both Paxful, which has opened an office in Abuja to lobby the government to change its attitude to crypto, and Yellowcard said Nigerians generally turn to crypto for business rather than speculation.

Chainalysis, in a report last month on African crypto, said the central bank ban locked most Nigerians out of traditional crypto exchanges, so many shifted to a peer-to-peer system.

This goes via platforms such as Paxful or Local Bitcoins, which vet both parties. But other users just exchange crypto for Nigerian naira or other currencies with people they find on WhatsApp or Telegram.

As a result, Chainalysis said Nigeria's crypto use is likely even higher than its figures suggest.

Risks remain, however. In August, the central bank froze the accounts of some crypto users for allegedly sourcing funds from illegal foreign exchange dealers, leaving many companies that use cryptocurrencies reluctant to talk about it.

Joseph, though, is undeterred.

"You can sell to people outside the country, and they can actually pay in different currencies, which you can always convert," Joseph said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

China isn’t the only economy decoupling from the U.S.

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Since the Trump administration plunged the U.S. and China into a still-unresolved trade war in 2018, political pundits have argued that the two superpowers are entering a great “decoupling,” in which leading industries in each nation grow increasingly isolated from their counterparts in the other.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Credit Suisse faces penalties over Mozambique loan deals

Credit Suisse has announced settlements totaling nearly $700 million with British and U.S. authorities over lending to Mozambique state-owned companies that Swiss regulators say violated anti-money laundering rules.The Swiss financial markets authority also required the Zurich-based bank, Switzerland's second-largest, to improve its risk controls. Credit Suisse said late Tuesday that its U.S. settlement involved some $275 million. The bank said it would pay a $200 million penalty under an agreement with Britain and forgive $200 million in loans to the southern African nation. It said it expects to take a $230 million charge in the third quarter in connection...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Lagos#Central Bank#Nigerians
AFP

Troubled developer Evergrande to resume trading, warns of financial obligations

Chinese developer Evergrande will resume trading in Hong Kong on Thursday, it said in a filing, adding that a deal to sell a stake in its property services arm had fallen through. A deal -- worth HK$20.04 billion ($2.58 billion) -- to sell a 50.1 percent stake in its property services arm had fallen through, it added in a separate statement.
ECONOMY
invezz.com

Russian state official claims that crypto trading won’t be banned

Ever since China banned crypto transactions completely, many feared that Russia might do the same. The country’s Deputy Finance Minister addressed these claims, saying that they are false. Russian crypto users can still trade crypto on foreign platforms, but not use it as a payment method. After China recently introduced...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

US crypto trading Voyager Digital granted European trading license

Cryptocurrency platform Voyager Digital has been granted an official licensing approval from French regulatory bodies Autorité des marchés financiers and the Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution to facilitate a trading platform of 60 digital assets in the French and European Union markets under the subsidiary LGO Europe SAS.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Crypto
u.today

Russia Won't Ban Crypto Trading, Says Deputy Finance Minister

Russia's Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev told reporters Tuesday that the government had no plans to impose a China-style ban on cryptocurrency trading. According to Moiseev, citizens will be able to buy digital assets and use crypto wallets on foreign exchanges. However, he also stressed that the ban on cryptocurrency...
MARKETS
AFP

Evergrande to resume trading after talks end on potential deal

Chinese property giant Evergrande was set to resume trading in Hong Kong on Thursday morning, hours after it said a potential deal had fallen through and warned it might fail to meet its financial obligations. The troubled company suspended trading on October 4 pending an announcement on a "major transaction" as it struggles with some $300 billion of debt -- with anxious investors' fearing the fallout from its predicament could impact the wider Chinese economy. But on Wednesday, Evergrande said it had applied for a trading resumption. A deal -- worth HK$20.04 billion ($2.58 billion) -- to sell a 50.1 percent stake in its property services arm had fallen through, it added in a separate statement.
ECONOMY
Reuters

UPDATE 1-BoE chief economist says UK inflation could top 5% -FT

(Adds quotes, background) Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Bank of England’s new chief economist, Huw Pill, said inflation in Britain could surpass a “very uncomfortable” 5% and the question of whether to raise interest rates was a “live” one at its early November meeting, the Financial Times reported. Pill told...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Nigeria rail company says explosion damages passenger train

KADUNA, Nigeria, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Nigeria's national rail company said on Thursday an explosion had rocked one of its passenger trains, damaging its fuel tank and forcing it to stop but there were no casualties or injuries. The Nigerian Railways Corporation (NRC) said the explosion occurred on its passenger...
TRAFFIC
AFP

Australia accuses China of undermining world trade

Australia delivered a withering denunciation of China's trade policies Thursday, accusing Beijing of undermining the World Trade Organization and foot-dragging on promised economic reforms.  Experts see China's sanctions on Australia as a thinly veiled message to countries across the Pacific: that challenging Beijing politically will come with serious economic cost.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Brazil Treasury officials quit as gov't looks to lift spending limit

BRASILIA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Four senior Brazilian Treasury officials resigned on Thursday amid signs the government is looking to lift a constitutional spending cap, hammering Brazil's stocks and currency while driving up interest rate futures. With Bolsonaro's popularity slipping and headlines focused on a Senate inquiry calling for criminal...
BUSINESS
AFP

Cryptocurrencies can undermine effectiveness of US sanctions: Treasury

The rising use of cryptocurrencies could undermine effectiveness of US economic and financial sanctions and potentially dent the role of the American dollar, the Treasury Department said Monday. Following a review on the US sanctions system, Treasury found that "while sanctions remain an essential and effective policy tool, they also face new challenges including rising risks from new payments systems, the growing use of digital assets, and cybercriminals." Treasury sanctions work by blocking targets -- individuals, government officials or companies -- from using the US financial system, which in effect cuts them off from banking or profiting from trade in most of the world. But digital currencies and alternative payment platforms "offer malign actors opportunities to hold and transfer funds outside the traditional dollar-based financial system," the report said.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

USTR Tai optimistic on EU tariff dispute, seeks steel alliance

BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Top U.S. trade negotiator Katherine Tai said on Thursday she was optimistic about resolving a dispute with the European Union over steel and aluminium tariffs, insisting that joint transatlantic efforts were needed to combat overcapacity in the global market. Former U.S. President Donald Trump imposed...
U.S. POLITICS
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: Brazilians Have Bought Over $4B in Cryptos This Year; Bitcoin ETF From ProShares Begins Trading; Coinbase to Be Official NBA Crypto Platform

Brazilian residents are buying a lot of cryptocurrencies, even though the country plans to roll out new regulations, Finbold reported. Data from the Central Bank of Brazil showed residents have bought $4.27 billion in cryptos in 2021, with the highest amount, $756 million, being purchased in May, according to the report.
CURRENCIES
uscannenbergmedia.com

Cryptocurrency craze: Why all the love despite crypto’s unpredictability?

Cryptocurrency, a form of digital money, is believed by many to be the currency of the future. Bitcoin prices have recently tumbled but this is not the first time — nor will it be the last — that we see this. So why is there still such an interest in cryptocurrencies despite their volatility? Wilko Martínez-Cachero has more.
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Reuters

205K+
Followers
225K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy