West Plains, MO

“Go Farm” Farmers Market Fall Festival and Extended Market Hours Saturday!

By Nate Hudson
ozarkradionews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Plains, MO – Hay rides, carnival games, petting zoo, scavenger hunt, fall foods and more await you Saturday, October 16th at the GO Farm Farmers Market Annual Fall Festival. Special activities will be going on from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with many vendors participating in extended market hours until 6 p.m. for your shopping convenience. There will be a lot of different activities for kids and adults both. MSU Ag Club will have a 4-stop fun and educational hay-ride for the kids, there will also be a scavenger hunt for all ages going on throughout the market, a cake walk, live music, face painting, delicious and unique foods, a vendor chili cook-off that customers will get to judge the winner of, plus additional games and activities at some of our vendors booths.

