Thursday afternoon was a stormy one with a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms and the cold front responsible for the wet weather will push well east of the area by early Friday. Friday will be a much cooler day under a blanket of clouds most of the day. Light rain or drizzle will be found from time to time, especially during the morning and early afternoon. Sprinkles or drizzle may linger into the night in some places.

