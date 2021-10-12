CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Rio Ferdinand Names The Three Premier League Stars That Newcastle Should Sign First After Takeover

By James Hilsum
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rio Ferdinand has named the three players that Newcastle United should sign after the £305 million Saudi-led takeover of the club. The Manchester United legend believes that the Magpies should target two fringe players at the so-called 'big six' clubs, along with West Ham United's England star of last summer's European Championships.

www.sportbible.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Brutal Cristiano Ronaldo assessment sent to Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Dutch soccer legend Danny Blind has hit out on Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United’s playing style ahead of the club’s match against Leicester City. Manchester United is visiting Leicester coming off an underwhelming draw against Everton. Cynics have been hard on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for dropping Cristiano Ronaldo from his starting XI and some believe that had the Portuguese started, the outcome would’ve been different.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Premier League clubs vent anger over Newcastle United takeover

Premier League clubs have been left furious over Newcastle United's recent takeover, and all 19 teams held an emergency meeting with chief executive Richard Masters and chairman Gary Hoffman to air their grievances. Former Magpies owner Mike Ashley sold the club to the Saudi Arabia-backed Public Investment Fund on Thursday,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rio Ferdinand
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Max Aarons
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
David Moyes
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Conor Gallagher
Person
Jesse Lingard
punditarena.com

The first signing Newcastle are expected to make following takeover

Not the biggest name in the world, but a wise signing all the same. Newcastle United have pinpointed James Tarkowski as one of their main priorities now that their long-awaited takeover has gone through. Tarkowski, who currently plays for Burnley, was courted by West Ham during the summer, but it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newcastle United#Manchester United#Saudi#Magpies#European#Man United#Hammers#Rapid Vienna
chatsports.com

Rio Ferdinand tells Newcastle to 'go all out' to try and sign Raheem Sterling, Declan Rice and Jesse Lingard - as he urges club's new Saudi owners to build 'a young core of English players'

Rio Ferdinand believes Newcastle United's new owners should target young English players in the January transfer window instead of top stars from abroad. The Magpies were subject of a highly-publicised £305m takeover from a Saudi-led consortium last week and the club is now run by one of the wealthiest owners in football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Jurgen Klopp expected guidance from Premier League over Newcastle takeover

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has questioned the Premier League’s silence on human rights issues following the Saudi Arabian-backed takeover of Newcastle. The Premier League approved the takeover after receiving “legally binding assurances” that the Saudi state would not control the club. Instead the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which will provide...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Youtube
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SPORTbible

Adidas Rumoured To Be Launching Controversial Manchester United Green And Gold Kit

There are rumours circulating that Adidas will remake Manchester United's iconic green-and-gold away kit, according to a post by @UtdDistrict, via Stretty News. The kit could be released this December in what many deem as a controversial move, with the colours being used by United fans to show their displeasure at the current Glazer regime in place at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Newcastle United Are In 'Advanced Talks' With 'World-Class' Manager Following Steve Bruce Departure

Newcastle United have reportedly entered advanced talks with former AS Roma head coach Paul Fonseca, according to caughtoffside.com. The long-anticipated departure of Steve Bruce was confirmed on Wednesday, and the Magpies have now turned their attention to the highly-regarded Portuguese coach. Fonseca was close to being appointed Tottenham Hotspur's new...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Atalanta live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Manchester United face Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.United are need of another win after that dramatic last-gasp goal by Cristiano Ronaldo sunk Villarreal at Old Trafford two weeks ago.FOLLOW LIVE: Man United vs Atalanta – latest updatesThat followed a shock opening defeat at Swiss side Young Boys, and it means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side sit third after two games.Atalanta are top of the group after beating Young Boys and a draw against Villarreal, so this promises to be a potentially crucial game in the race for qualification. Here is everything you need to know.When is the match?Manchester United vs Atalanta is tonight, Wednesday 19 October, at 8pm BST.How can I watch it?The game will be shown live in the UK on BT Sport. Subscribers can stream online via the BT Sport app and BT Sport website. Confirmed line-upsManchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, RonaldoAtalanta: Musso; Zappacosta, Palomino, Demiral, Maehle; Freuler, De Roon, Pasalic; Ilicic, Koopmeiners; MurielOddsMan United 3/4Draw 3/1Atalanta 10/3PredictionUnited desperately need a victory to lift morale after a hammering at Leicester on the weekend, and have the firepower to get one here. Manchester United 2-0 Atalanta.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League predictions, picks, schedule, live stream: Can Barcelona and Chelsea bounce back?

The UEFA Champions League returned on Tuesday this week with eight Matchday 3 games and Wednesday has another eight matches. There are plenty of enticing showdowns as always, with Manchester United vs. Atalanta, leading the way as Barcelona and Chelsea are also in action. Following this week's games, the 32 remaining teams will be at the halfway point of the group stage with just nine more points up for grabs ahead of the knockout stage.
UEFA
SPORTbible

Paul Scholes Dismantles Man United's Win Over Atalanta, Makes Bold Jurgen Klopp Claim

Paul Scholes has described how Jurgen Klopp will have been watching Manchester United's first-half display against Atalanta with glee this evening. The hosts went 2-0 down at Old Trafford within the first half-hour, after yet more calamitous defending. A spirited second-half comeback did see United eventually prevail, thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and - as ever - Cristiano Ronaldo.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy