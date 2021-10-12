CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn, PA

Mid Penn Bank named Best Small Bank by publication

By Reading Eagle
Reading Eagle
 9 days ago

Mid Penn Bank was named Best Small Bank in Pennsylvania by Newsweek on its America’s Best Banks list for 2022. Newsweek publishes an annual list of Best Banks rankings. According to Newsweek’s website, the list evaluates more than 2,500 FDIC-insured financial institutions and considers more than 30 criteria in the decision. These factors include the overall health of the bank, customer service performance, responsiveness, product and service offerings, interest rates and fee structures.

www.readingeagle.com

