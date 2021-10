He found the contest, presented by Men’s Journal magazine while scrolling through Facebook. “Click[ed] on it and seen some of the people with the classic dad bod like me, you know. Put on a little bit of weight with the kids,” he said. “Then I seen some of them were kind of bigger, built, buff guys, so I’m like, ‘I want to go kind of represent for the old school dad bods.'”

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO