PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two tornados happened last night in Allegheny County along with straight-line wind damage around the region. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center The National Weather Service confirmed tornadoes touched down in Hampton Township as well as Mount Nebo. They also confirmed a tornado touched down in Buffalo Township in Washington County. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Crews will be out surveying today so check back for updates. It's another mild morning with many waking up around 50. We will have a few...

