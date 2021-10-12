California mandates gender-neutral toy sections for large retailers
LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — California is now the first state in the country to require a gender-neutral children’s section at large retailers. The new law requires stores with 500 or more employees to sell some of their toys or childcare products, such as toothbrushes, outside of traditional boys and girls sections. It does not outlaw traditional boys and girls sections or include clothing.www.everythinglubbock.com
