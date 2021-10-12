CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden's 'tough month' looms over Democratic campaigns in 2021

By Dan Merica
 9 days ago
(CNN) — The federal headwinds against Democrats on the ballot this November have never been stronger. Democrats who were once buoyant that a well-liked President Joe Biden and popular agenda moving through Congress could propel the party to wins in 2021 are now worried that a trying few months for the President and sluggish poll numbers could impact people like Terry McAuliffe, the party's gubernatorial nominee in Virginia, and Phil Murphy, the incumbent governor running for reelection in New Jersey.

