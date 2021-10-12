First Call: Steelers reportedly plan to sign a receiver to replace JuJu Smith-Schuster; Ravens fail to break rushing record
Tuesday’s “First Call” tells us which NFL wide receiver may join the Steelers to replace an injured JuJu Smith-Schuster. We also see if the Baltimore Ravens could break their tie with the Steelers for that NFL team rushing mark. You get some info on Penguins gambling lines before the 2021-22 NHL season starts. And Duquesne’s new starting quarterback earns conference honors.triblive.com
