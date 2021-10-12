Morning Notes

Reston Home Tour Returns This Weekend — The Reston Historic Trust & Museum is hosting its annual home tour on Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. [Reston Museum]. Free Halloween Lyft Rides for Halloween — Halloween Lyft rides will be offered to help reduce the likelihood of impaired driving. The program is offered through the Washington Regional Alcohol program. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that 41 percent of all traffic fatalities during Halloween between 2015 and 2019 involved drunk drivers. [WRAP]