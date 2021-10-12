CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Netflix orders ‘That ’70s Show’ spinoff series ‘That ’90s Show’

river1037.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has ordered “That ’90s Show,” a spinoff of the hit Fox sitcom “That ’70s Show.” Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of the show, and Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp — who played parents Red and Kitty Forman in the original series– are set to return in “That ’90s Show.” According to a show synopsis, it’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place, WI, kids.

www.river1037.com

Comments / 0

Related
Secret SF

18 Spine-Chilling Things To Watch On Netflix This Halloween

Celebrate the spooky season in your slippers. Trade in your witch outfit for your gown and switch up your trick-or-treating with a home-delivery of seasonal treats. This year, the annual celebration calls for a viewing marathon that will make the hairs on the back of your neck prick up—or just add a touch of creepiness to your regular scheduling. So, if you’re not up for venturing into the apocalyptic world outdoors, allow Netflix to bring the spirit of Halloween straight to your screen.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine Items: To All the Boys Spinoff Series a Go, The Great Trailer and More

Netflix is expanding its To All the Boys franchise with a series order for the YA spinoff XO, Kitty. Anna Cathcart reprises her movie role as Lara Jean Covey’s younger sister, Kitty Song Covey, who “thinks she knows everything there is to know about love” as a teen matchmaker, per the official synopsis. “But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.” To All the Boys author Jenny Han and Sascha Rothchild (The Baby-Sitters Club) will serve as co-showrunners...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Topher Grace
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Mila Kunis
Person
Danny Masterson
Person
Terry Turner
Person
Wilmer Valderrama
Person
Laura Prepon
Variety

‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Creators Rachel Bloom, Aline Brosh McKenna Reunite to Develop Hulu Comedy Series

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” creators Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna are re-teaming on a comedy series currently in development at Hulu, Variety has learned. Titled “Badass (And Her Sister),” the series focuses on an impossibly badass spy (Bloom) who tires of her life of sexy espionage goes to live with her pushover twin sister (also played by Bloom) and, together, they learn what it means to actually be badass. Brosh McKenna and Bloom would serve as writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers on the series. ABC Signature is the studio. Brosh McKenna and her Lean Machine are currently under an overall deal at ABC...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Dollface’ Season 2 at Hulu Casts Owen Thiele (EXCLUSIVE)

Hulu comedy “Dollface” has cast Owen Thiele in its upcoming second season, Variety has learned exclusively. Thiele will appear in the new season as Q, a new Woom employee who becomes the girls’ cooler and younger confidante. Season 2 does not currently have a premiere date, but is expected to debut in 2022. Thiele can currently be seen in Season 2 of “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” on Netflix. Thiele’s short film, “How Moving,” was selected for the Frameline Film Festival and Outfest. He wrote, directed, and starred in the film. He also co-starred in Cazzie David and Elisa Kalani’s...
TV SERIES
Variety

Ajay Sahgal’s Comedy Pilot ‘The Son in Law’ Picked Up by ABC

ABC has picked up writer and executive producer Ajay Sahgal’s single-cam comedy “The Son in Law” to pilot. News about the show’s development was first announced in January. The series, which hails from 20th Television, is about a “salt-of-the-earth man who finds himself seeking the approval of his new fiancé’s sophisticated parents, even as he is a difficult-to-impress father-in-law to his daughter’s longtime boyfriend.” Co-executive producing alongside Sahgal are Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar, the duo behind Disney Plus’ teen medical dramedy “Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.,” and ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat” and “Speechless.” Kasdan’s production banner, The Detective Agency, is producing...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Candy’: Timothy Simons Joins Jessica Biel In Hulu True-Crime Limited Series

Veep alum Timothy Simons is set to star opposite Jessica Biel in Hulu’s original limited event series Candy, based on the true story of Candy Montgomery (Biel), who killed her friend Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey) with an ax. In 1980 Texas, Montgomery seemingly had it all — a loving husband with a good job, a daughter and a son, a nice house in the brand new suburbs — so why did she kill her friend from church? Simons will play Pat Montgomery, a brilliant engineer and loving father and husband to Candy Montgomery, but the events on the morning of Friday, June...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#That 90s Show#That 70s Show#Point Place
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
river1037.com

Peacock announces premiere date for reboot of ‘Saved by the Bell’ Season 2

Peacock has announced that the second season of the reboot of “Saved by the Bell” will premiere exactly one year after the first season’s debut, on November 24, 2021. The cast includes Haskiri Velazquez, Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Mitchell Hoog, Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden and John Michael Higgins. Original cast members Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez are also regulars, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar recurs.
TV SERIES
GoldDerby

New on Netflix for November 2021

November 2021 already looks like the biggest month of the year for Netflix. The streaming platform will debut a number of new movies and television shows, including highly-anticipated awards contenders like “The Harder They Fall,” “Passing,” “tick, tick… BOOM!” and “Bruised,” plus the blockbuster “Red Notice” with Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, and Dwayne Johnson. Beyond those original movies, Netflix is also set to premiere a handful of highly anticipated series, such as “Cowboy Bebop” with John Chu, “True Story” with Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, and a new season of “Big Mouth.” If reality television is what you want, the...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Call Me Kat Season 2, New Comedy Pivoting and Ramsay's Next Level Chef Get January Premiere Dates on Fox

Fox is set to ring in the new year with Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q. The network announced Tuesday that midseason comedy Pivoting will premiere on a special night — Sunday, Jan. 9 at 8:30/7:30c — following an NFL doubleheader and the Season 2 premiere of Mayim Bialik sitcom Call Me Kat. One week prior, on Sunday, Jan. 2, Fox will use another NFL doubleheader to launch Gordon Ramsay’s latest competition series Next Level Chef. Regular time slots for all three series will be announced at a later date. For now, Fox’s midseason launch plan looks like this: SUNDAY, JAN. 2 8...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

‘I Give It 6 Months’ Comedy From Jordan Young & Party Over Here In Works At CBS

EXCLUSIVE: CBS has taken in for development I Give It 6 Months, a multi-camera romantic comedy from Jordan Young (Bojack Horseman), Party Over Here, the production company founded by the Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, and CBS Studios. Written by Young, in this anti-romantic, romantic comedy, two emotional wrecks in their 30s fall in love despite judgmental friends, who assure them it’s a mistake. They say there’s someone for everyone, but should there be? Young executive produces with Party Over Here’s Samberg, Schaffer, Taccone and Ali Bell. CBS Studios is the studio. Young is showrunner and executive producer of Dan Harmon’s new animated comedy series Krapopolis for Fox. He began his career on as an animator on The Simpsons before moving on to write and produce Comedy Central’s Drawn Together. His other previous credits include It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Raising Hope, Life in Pieces and Son of Zorn. Party Over Here produces Hulu’s praised comedy series Pen15 and I Think You Should Leave for Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Rachel Bloom & Aline Brosh McKenna Reunite For ‘Badass (And Her Sister)’ Comedy In Works At Hulu With Bloom Starring

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creators Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna are reteaming for Badass (And Her Sister), a new comedy project for Hulu and ABC Signature, where Brosh McKenna is under a deal. Like with the CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Bloom and Brosh McKenna co-wrote and executive produce Badass. Bloom again is starring — times two this time. Badass (And Her Sister), which is now in development, revolves around an impossibly badass spy (Bloom) who tires of her life of sexy espionage and goes to live with her pushover twin sister (also played by Bloom) and, together, they learn what it means to actually...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Rachel Bloom to Play Twins (!!) in Hulu Comedy, Reunite With Crazy Ex Boss

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom just found her next TV role… well, two of them. Bloom will play twin sisters in the Hulu comedy Badass (And Her Sister), our sister site Deadline reports. The project, now in development at the streamer, will reunite Bloom with Aline Brosh McKenna, who co-created Crazy Ex with her and served as showrunner. Bloom will play a spy “who tires of her life of sexy espionage and goes to live with her pushover twin sister,” also played by Bloom. “Together, they learn what it means to actually be badass,” per the official description. Bloom and McKenna wrote...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Former child star committed suicide by taking product purchased on Amazon: mother

(WJW) — Child actor Matthew Mindler committed suicide using a product purchased on Amazon, TMZ reports. TMZ reports Mindler’s cause of death was sodium nitrate toxicity. His death was ruled a suicide. Mindler, who was a student at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, was found dead near campus in August. Mindler, a first-year student at Millersville, […]
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Meghan Markle Struggling To Hide 'Bloated Body' After Pregnancy? Duchess Tried Hard Using These As Cover [Report]

Meghan Markle is suspected of hiding her post-pregnancy body by using unflattering, baggy clothes to soften her silhouette. After getting spotted by paparazzi in New York City, a report talked about how the Duchess of Sussex is trying so hard to cover up and hide her figure using strategically picked outfits. However, some of the publications have claimed that Meghan has epically failed to hide anything from the public.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy