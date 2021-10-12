Christina Ricci marries hairstylist Mark Hampton; expecting first child together
41-year-old actress Christina Ricci married hair stylist Mark Hampton at a wedding in Los Angeles over the weekend. Ricci shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and Hampton standing in front of a display of flowers along with the caption: “Mr. and Mrs.” Hampton posted the same photo on his own account, writing,”#justmarried.” Ricci later shared another photo of herself and Hampton, writing, “Also Mr. and Mrs.”www.river1037.com
Comments / 0