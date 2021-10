Baby Keem has confirmed that he has new, “very personal” music on the way. During his red carpet interview at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, the pgLang artist shared that he’ll be back in the studio in a bit. “Right now, I’m on a little mental break right now. Just having some fun to myself, you know, experiencing the world,” Keem said. “But we going back in and we gon’ work on some new shit. New, personal, humble beginnings in the music. Tapping into what growing up was like. It’s going to be very personal.”

