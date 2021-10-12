CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Freedom, PA

WPIAL Clinched for Oct. 11, 2021: Boys soccer

By Don Rebel
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O0lV6_0cOZjMex00
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hampton’s Zach Panza (7) battles Kiski Area’s Owen Zimmerman for possession during their game on Oct. 7.

Section play in the regular season is winding down and the 2021 WPIAL boys soccer playoffs are just around the corner. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2020 WPIAL boys soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m.

Two of the four playoff fields are now set as the qualifiers have all been determined in both Class 4A and A.

Here is the latest list of teams that have qualified through Monday.

Class 4A – Set with 12 playoff teams

Seneca Valley Raiders

Fox Chapel Foxes

Butler Golden Tornado

North Allegheny Tigers

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Peters Township Indians

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Norwin Knights

Allderdice Dragons

Central Catholic Vikings

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Class 3A – 14 of 16 teams have qualified

Hampton Talbots

Kiski Area Cavalier

Mars Fightin’ Planets

West Allegheny Indians

Moon Tigers

South Fayette Lions

Montour Spartans

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Belle Vernon Leopards

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Trinity Hillers

Franklin Regional Panthers

Plum Mustangs

Gateway Gators

Class 2A – 13 of at least 16 teams have qualified

South Park Eagles

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

East Allegheny Wildcats

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Deer Lakes Lancers

Burrell Buccaneers

Leechburg Blue Devils

Charleroi Cougars

McGuffey Highlanders

Quaker Valley Quakers

Ambridge Bridgers

North Catholic Trojans

Freedom Bulldogs

Class A – Set with 16 playoff teams

Sewickley Academy Panthers

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Beaver County Christian Eagles

Riverside Panthers

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Trinity Christian Falcons

Serra Catholic Eagles

Jeannette Jayhawks

Winchester Thurston Bears

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Springdale Dynamos

Aquinas Academy Crusaders

Bentworth Bearcats

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Brentwood Spartans

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN don’t-miss high school football matchups for 2021 Week 8

Welcome to Week 8, as the “stretch run” of the WPIAL football season continues. Twenty-eight district football teams have punched their ticket to the 2021 WPIAL playoffs with many more expected to clinch this weekend. Don’t miss the latest WPIAL football playoff picture article on Trib HSSN on Sunday as...
HIGH SCHOOL
Tribune-Review

Ringgold sophomore repeats, runners get WPIAL preview at Tri-State cross country meet

Cross country runners competing in the WPIAL championship on Oct. 28 were able to preview the Cal (Pa.) course Thursday at the annual Tri-State Track Coaches Association meet. Because covid-19 forced the WPIAL to find a new home — White Oak Park — in 2020, many underclassmen got to test their skills on Cal’s famous hill around the 2-mile mark. Some of the top female runners — Moon senior Mia Cochran, Brownsville’s sophomore Jolena Quarzo and Greensburg Central Catholic senior Corinn Brewer — skipped the event to rest their legs.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
8K+
Followers
914
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy