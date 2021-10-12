WPIAL Clinched for Oct. 11, 2021: Boys soccer

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hampton’s Zach Panza (7) battles Kiski Area’s Owen Zimmerman for possession during their game on Oct. 7.

Section play in the regular season is winding down and the 2021 WPIAL boys soccer playoffs are just around the corner. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2020 WPIAL boys soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m.

Two of the four playoff fields are now set as the qualifiers have all been determined in both Class 4A and A.

Here is the latest list of teams that have qualified through Monday.

Class 4A – Set with 12 playoff teams

Seneca Valley Raiders

Fox Chapel Foxes

Butler Golden Tornado

North Allegheny Tigers

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Peters Township Indians

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Norwin Knights

Allderdice Dragons

Central Catholic Vikings

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Class 3A – 14 of 16 teams have qualified

Hampton Talbots

Kiski Area Cavalier

Mars Fightin’ Planets

West Allegheny Indians

Moon Tigers

South Fayette Lions

Montour Spartans

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Belle Vernon Leopards

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Trinity Hillers

Franklin Regional Panthers

Plum Mustangs

Gateway Gators

Class 2A – 13 of at least 16 teams have qualified

South Park Eagles

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

East Allegheny Wildcats

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Deer Lakes Lancers

Burrell Buccaneers

Leechburg Blue Devils

Charleroi Cougars

McGuffey Highlanders

Quaker Valley Quakers

Ambridge Bridgers

North Catholic Trojans

Freedom Bulldogs

Class A – Set with 16 playoff teams

Sewickley Academy Panthers

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Beaver County Christian Eagles

Riverside Panthers

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Trinity Christian Falcons

Serra Catholic Eagles

Jeannette Jayhawks

Winchester Thurston Bears

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Springdale Dynamos

Aquinas Academy Crusaders

Bentworth Bearcats

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Brentwood Spartans

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers