CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

15 Nigerian women, children escape from Boko Haram captivity

By CHINEDU ASADU
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 9 days ago

LAGOS, Nigeria -- Six women and nine children abducted by Nigeria's Boko Haram extremist rebels in the country's troubled northeast have escaped after months in captivity, according to a Borno state official. The 15 former hostages met with Borno Governor Babagana Zulum in the state's capital, Maiduguri. 'œToday is one...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Forgiveness messaging increases willingness to accept former Boko Haram fighters returning home

Thousands of former Boko Haram militants and abductees in Nigeria left the group this summer and asked to return to their homes. If they are not allowed, they could return to fighting. A randomized evaluation in the Nigerian city where Boko Haram began—and where many of its victims now live—found that messages from a Muslim religious leader focused on ideas about forgiveness from the religion increased listeners' willingness to accept former fighters back into the community, providing a path toward peace.
SOCIETY
persecution.org

Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Four Farmers in Nigeria

“On Thursday, we discovered the dead body of an IDP who went to his farm to harvest his produce,” youth leaders told Punch News. “The same day, another IDP was brought back dead to the camp. We became alarmed and tried to find out what was happening only to discover that there were two more deaths.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
yale.edu

How religious leaders can help ex-Boko Haram fighters return to society

Messages from trusted religious authorities can persuade people to reintegrate former Boko Haram fighters into the Nigerian communities terrorized by the violent extremist group for more than a decade, according to a new study co-authored by Yale political scientist Elizabeth Nugent. The study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Captivity#Nigerian#Lagos#Borno#Buni Yadi#Islamic#U N#Chibok
sandiegouniontribune.com

30 Nigerian students freed after 4 months in captivity

LAGOS, Nigeria — Thirty Nigerian students abducted in the northwest by gunmen have been released, Kebbi state governor’s office announced Thursday, but dozens remain in captivity in the state. The students of the Federal Government College arrived in the Kebbi state capital on Thursday and “shall undergo medical screening and...
AFRICA
Cornell University

Book explores Nigerian women’s political activism

The years immediately following World War II were pivotal for women in Nigeria. Spurred by economic hardship and an unfair tax system, they began to organize in the city of Abeokuta and forge a fresh political vision, for themselves and their nation. This period is explored by Judith Byfield, professor...
SOCIETY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban executes child in Takhar province of Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan] September 27 (ANI): The Taliban brutally executed a child in Takhar province of Afghanistan after his father is suspected to be a part of the Afghan Resistance Forces. The brutality has been reported by Panjshir Observer which is an independent media covering Panjshir and Afghanistan situation. "Child executed...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Africa
Vice

Bodies Hang From Cranes After the Taliban Announces Return of Executions

Punitive executions and amputations are set to resume in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, following an announcement by the group’s notorious former head of religious police who told the media that such measures were “necessary for security.”. Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, who was the chief enforcer of the Taliban’s strict interpretation of Islamic law...
WORLD
AFP

Inmate who leaked Russia prison rape video seeks French asylum

The former inmate behind a video leak showing alleged rape and torture inside a Russian prison said he could no longer keep the explosive revelations to himself, speaking to AFP from France where he is now seeking asylum. Other clips showed prisoners urinating on other inmates, as well as graphic images of rape.  
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Another Team of Alleged Russian Assassins Caught Overseas

Four Russians have been thrown behind bars in Turkey for allegedly plotting attacks on Chechen dissidents and engaging in “political and military espionage” in the country. The men were first arrested on Oct. 8 in the popular resort city of Antalya, and an Istanbul court on Thursday ruled to keep...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Syria war: Deadly bomb blasts hit military bus in Damascus

A bomb attack on a military bus in central Damascus has killed 14 people, Syrian state media say. Two explosive devices attached to the vehicle blew up as it passed under Jisr al-Rais bridge during the morning rush hour, Sana news agency reported. Although Syria has been embroiled in civil...
MIDDLE EAST
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin claims ISIS has 2,000 fighters in Afghanistan

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the Islamic State (IS) militant group has thousands of fighters in northern Afghanistan, as Moscow prepares to host international talks next week on the situation in the country. “According...
POLITICS
AFP

Killing of Greek LGBTQ activist was 'hate crime', family says

The brutal killing of a prominent Greek-American HIV activist in Athens three years ago was a "hate crime", the victim's family said Wednesday as six defendants went on trial in what the LGBTQ community considers an important case for gay rights in the country. The defendants, who include two police officers, face up to 10 years in prison if convicted over the fatal beating of 33-year-old Zacharias Kostopoulos on September 21, 2018 in central Athens. Proceedings were initially delayed after one of the defendants -- the owner of a jewellery store -- failed to turn up, and in the presence of more than 40 witnesses who will be called by the prosecution during the trial, a judicial source told AFP. Kostopoulos, who went by his artistic name "Zak / Zackie Oh", was an HIV-positive drag queen and advocate for the rights of the LGBTQ community and HIV-positive people when he died in a rundown part of the Greek capital at the age of 33.
SOCIETY
AFP

Court finds Colombia responsible for rape, torture of journalist

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights on Monday ruled that the state of Colombia bears responsibility for the ordeal of a female journalist who was kidnapped, raped and then tortured in 2000 by paramilitaries. The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights had referred the case to the court in 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTAJ

Bus bombs kill 14 in Syria capital; shells elsewhere kill 10

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Two bombs attached to a bus carrying Syrian troops exploded in Damascus during the morning rush hour Wednesday, a military official said. Fourteen people were killed in the attack, one of the deadliest in the capital in years. While the Syrian government’s decade-long conflict with insurgents continues in parts of the […]
MIDDLE EAST
New York Post

Multiple civilians killed, dozens injured by Assad regime attack in Syria

At least 10 civilians were killed and another 35 injured on Wednesday by an Assad regime attack in Idlib, northwestern Syria, according to medical sources. Artillery of regime forces and Iranian-backed foreign terrorist groups targeted a marketplace in the center of the town of Ariha in rural southern Idlib, an area under opposition control.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Year after Nigeria's deadly protests, police still accused

Joshua Samuel painfully recalls the day, one year ago, when Nigerian soldiers opened fire in Lagos while he and thousands of others were protesting police brutality.“People were running and some were falling,” the 23-year-old said of the Oct. 20, 2020, shootings at the Lekki toll gate plaza in Lagos. “I was shot in the back.” Still recuperating from his injuries, he's out of work and homeless and has not received any help from the government. “I am not OK. Every single word I am speaking, I am feeling pain,” he told The Associated Press.Samuel is among more than 100...
ADVOCACY
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
123K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy