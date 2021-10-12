Arrington: Let Us Put Us First
Dartmouth as an institution should create norms that allow students to better prioritize their physical, mental and emotional health. Professors, as well as the administration, love to tell us to put our health first. They tell us to sleep and to eat and to take care of our mental health — and to put all those things before our schoolwork. And yet, the incentive to sacrifice our physical, mental and emotional health on the altar of academia remains. If we want a culture of healthier and happier students, and people in general, then we need new norms. Extensions, understanding and academic flexibility must all become a deeper part of Dartmouth’s culture.www.thedartmouth.com
Comments / 0