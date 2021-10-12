Gart: The Gym? Really?

As the weather turns colder, the Robbinsdale Community Gym & Fitness Center is once again open 7 days a week, and they’re making it easy for people to move their fitness activities inside. According to Ryan Parks, the Robbinsdale Recreation Services Manager, “We’re really dedicating the facility to have more open gym time, so we’re having specific nights that we’re offering volleyball, badminton, soccer, basketball, pickle ball, so we’re just, we want people to be able to come in, and enjoy those specific activities on certain days of the week.” While they are offering more open gym time, they will have some new programming too. Parks says, “We’ll be offering yoga every other Tuesday, that’s something we’ve never done before, so we’re excited about that. And we’re setting aside time for walkers to come in and walk the perimeter of the gym on those cold days, and those slippery sidewalks and roads that we have.” Parks encourages people to stop in, “This is a great facility. We have a gym and a fitness center with equipment that’s all pretty much brand new, I think all of our equipment is less than four years old, and just the amount of activities that we offer to people in this community, I just think it’s a great space.” The Robbinsdale Community Gym & Fitness Center offers memberships, punch passes, or daily fees. For more information go to http://www.RobbinsdaleMN.com/Recreation.

ROBBINSDALE, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO