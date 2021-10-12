CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pausing for breath

By Simon Doyle - Schroders
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestors suffered in September, but we continue to be optimistic about markets given the unwavering support of central banks. Given the pullback, our forecasts for equity returns compared to cash and sovereign bonds have improved.

