Trez Capital is pleased to announce that Justin Driscoll has joined the firm as managing director of the real estate bridge financing program, based in the New York office. A Long Island native, Driscoll will focus on the expansion of the bridge lending program across the eastern half of the United States, with a focus on the multifamily, hospitality, industrial and office property sectors. He is Trez Capital’s first hire focused on the eastern and southeastern regions of the U.S, and he will work under the direction of Trez Capital’s Head of Bridge Lending and U.S. Capital Markets and Managing Director, Darren Esser.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO