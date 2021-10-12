Announcing a New Global Ecosystem for Innovative Business Leaders

Click here to read the full article. L’Oréal USA has tapped Marissa Pagnani McGowan as chief sustainability officer for North America. “Marissa brings to her sustainability work a passion for the power of partnerships and collective action,” said Stéphane Rinderknech, president and chief executive officer of L’Oréal USA and executive vice president of North America, in a statement.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection McGowan, who officially joins the company in November, will report to Rinderknech. “We aim to drive a complete transformation of our business — to be a leader and catalyst of change in...

BUSINESS ・ 4 HOURS AGO