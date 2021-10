Apple’s Lightning port has long been the source of frustration for many users, especially in recent times where the port is found on all its MacBooks and almost all its iPads. For owners of MacBooks and iPads with USB-C ports, it isn’t much fun having to switch between chargers and cables when switching between the Lightning port-based iPhone to one of the other devices. It is this that has driven French engineer Ken Pillonel to make a short video titled ‘World’s First USB-C iPhone’, the first in a series documenting his Lightning to USB-C conversion.

