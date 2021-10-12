Beer Volume Up (Again): BeerBoard

Juicy bratwurst and caramelized onions piled into rolls with grainy mustard, “beer brats” make a delicious weeknight supper or game-day dish. Bratwurst is a German-style fresh link sausage popular in the Upper Midwest, home to many folks of German ethnicity. A specialty of Wisconsin, “beer brats” are a traditional game-day and Oktoberfest dish of juicy bratwurst simmered in beer and onions before grilling, and piled into rolls with lots of grainy mustard and sauerkraut (or other pickled vegetables). This is my one-skillet, weeknight version – no grilling required – that comes together in just 35 minutes. Cooking the bratwurst in beer adds a delicious, slightly bitter flavor that complements the savoriness of the sausage and sweetness of the caramelized onions.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO