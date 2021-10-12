Indianola City Council Candidates Participate in Forum
The Indianola City Council candidates for Ward 2 and Ward 4 answered questions at a forum at Trinity United Presbyterian Church Monday evening. Ward 2 incumbent Bob Kling and challenger Ron Dalby were joined by Ward 4 candidates Christina Beach and Rod McKelvey, answering questions regarding their views on the city hall/library project, working with those who disagree with you, the city’s relationship with IMU, and how to foster open communication.www.kniakrls.com
