Trapping season has started in Maine. If your dog is inadvertently caught in a trap, here's what to do. Those who spend time in the woods with their dog should know how to free their animal from a trap. It's not an uncommon occurrence in Maine, especially with bird hunters running dogs. The good news is most traps will not harm your dog. Most land traps are simply meant to hold an animal, not injure or kill it. While your dog may bark and yip, a correctly set trap is not going to cause permanent damage.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO