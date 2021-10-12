New Art Display and Artist Reception at Monrovia Community Center October 24

Work of local artists will be on display at the Maple Ridge Art Happening Saturday, Oct. 23, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Art Happening will take place in the Maple Ridge neighborhood and will feature the work of 25 Oklahoma artists. Each artist will bring up to five pieces of art, ranging from paintings, pottery, mosaics, jewelry, sculptures and more. “I think it’s important because there’s a large number of artists that are going to participate,” said artist Alyssa Fields, whose work will be featured at the Art Happening. “It introduces all different styles. That way, people who aren’t artists can come in and see just what the art scene in Tulsa has to offer. So maybe if something’s not your cup of tea, you’re more than likely to find something that is there.”

