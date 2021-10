The United States will open its land borders to all travelers next month. This is in addition to the 19-month-old freeze caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the beginning of the pandemic, only essential travel such as trade and commerce was allowed to be done by vehicle, rail, and ferry between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Wednesday’s new rules will allow foreigners who have been fully vaccinated to enter the U.S., regardless of their reason for travel. This change is expected to take effect in November when similar restrictions will be lifted for air travel. Even essential travelers, such as truck drivers, who wish to enter the U.S. will need to be fully immunized by mid-January.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO