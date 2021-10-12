Dott’s e-bikes launch on the streets of Paris
Dott, a leading European micro-mobility company, today launches its brand new e-bikes, with the first vehicles now available on the streets of Paris. By the end of the year 3,000 e-bikes will be in operation in the city and several thousand across Europe, providing a new way to get around and making it easier for more people to choose through one single app the type of environmentally friendly travel that’s best for them.www.automotiveworld.com
Comments / 0