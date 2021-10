Gold markets rallied a bit on Wednesday as we continue to see the markets reach towards the massive downtrend line as well as the 200-day EMA. The market is going to see a lot of resistance just above this overall area, extending all the way to the $1805 level, so as long as we stay below there, I have no interest whatsoever in trying to get long. As long as we stay below that massive barrier, I do not have any interest in trying to get too cute, because with the interest rates in the United States continuing to rise, it works against the value of gold in general, so I think you need to pay close attention to the 10-year note.

MARKETS ・ 22 HOURS AGO