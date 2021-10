Stocks wobbled between small gains and losses on Wall Street Wednesday as investors reviewed several corporate earnings reports and the latest data on inflation. The S&P 500, which has fallen for the past three days, was off 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.3%. Delta Air Lines fell 4.6% after it warned that higher fuel and labor costs could affect its profitability going forward. U.S. crude oil prices fell and weighed down energy stocks. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.54% even after the government reported another jump in consumer prices last month.

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO