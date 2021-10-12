CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil Whipsaws, Then Steadies as Energy Crunch Feeds Volatility

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices steadied after whipsawing in a volatile session on Tuesday, as traders weighed the effect that higher energy costs could have on the global economic recovery. Brent crude fell 32 cents to $83.33 a barrel by 12:53 a.m. EDT (1653 GMT). It earlier hit a...

MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures mark first loss in 6 sessions

Oil futures settled lower on Thursday, with U.S. prices down for the first time in six sessions, a day after the front-month contract settled at the highest since October 2014. Prices got a boost Wednesday as the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories --- the first in four weeks. On its first full trading day as a front-month contract, West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell 92 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $82.50 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
US News and World Report

Equities Eye Third Week of Gains After Tech Boost, Dollar Dips

LONDON (Reuters) - Global shares got a tech boost to help tee up a third straight week of gains on Friday, despite growing inflation concerns, while the dollar dipped and oil prices bounced off their lows. MSCI's broadest gauge of global shares was up 0.1%, 1.4% higher on the week...
US News and World Report

China Coal Prices Mark Worst Week Since May on Government Intervention

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's thermal coal futures plunged on Friday and turned in their worst week in five months, following Beijing's strongest intervention in years to boost supply and cool runaway prices of the commodity amid a widespread power crunch. The most-traded contract on Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange, for delivery in...
marketpulse.com

Oil dips, gold holds steady

Oil prices eased overnight and that has continued in Asia. Weaker industrial metals and natural gas and coal prices appear to be dragging oil lower as well in the short-term, although oil’s medium-term fundamentals remain as robust as ever. Brent crude fell by 1.30% to USD 84.75 overnight, easing another 0.65% lower to USD 84.30 a barrel in Asia. WTI had a volatile session, finishing 1.0% lower at USD 82.55 before easing another 0.40% lower to USD 82.25 a barrel in Asia. Regional buyers appear content to await better levels to buy once again, in sharp contrast to the price chasing earlier this week.
Reuters

Oil rallies as U.S. crude stocks decline in tight market

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices rallied on Wednesday after U.S. crude inventories at the nation's largest storage site hit their lowest level in three years and nationwide fuel stocks fell sharply, a signal of rising demand. Brent crude futures settled at $85.82 a barrel, a gain of...
Houston Chronicle

U.S. stockpiles decrease along with oil price

U.S. crude inventories decreased by 400,000 barrels last week as oil prices fell Wednesday morning, trading at $82.44 at 9:32 a.m. Central. IHS: U.S. propane market headed for 'armageddon' this winter. The nation’s commercial crude inventories decreased to 426.5 million barrels during the week ended Oct. 15 from about 427...
MarketWatch

EIA reports an unexpected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell for the first time in four weeks, down by 400,000 barrels for the week ended Oct. 15. That compared with an average 2 million-barrel climb expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 3.3 million-barrel increase, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 5.4 million barrels for gasoline and 3.9 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply declines of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 2.4 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 2.4 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some gains following the EIA data. Ahead of its expiration at the end of Wednesday’s trading session, the November West Texas Intermediate crude contract turned higher, up 3 cents, or 0.04%, at $82.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $82.45 before the supply data.
investing.com

Oil Mixed, Losses Capped by Solid U.S. Demand, Global Energy Crunch

Investing.com – Oil was mixed Thursday morning in Asia, giving up some earlier gains as some investors scooped up profits from a recent rally. However, solid demand in the U.S. and a switch to fuel oil from coal and gas amid a global coal and gas shortage helped cap losses for the black liquid.
mining.com

Copper price surges past $11,000 on supply squeeze

The copper price continued to rally towards record highs on Tuesday as signs of extremely tight supply outweighed concerns that slowing growth in China will impact demand. Traders were paying huge premiums for quickly deliverable copper after stockpiles in the London Metal Exchange’s (LME) warehouse system tumbled to their lowest level in decades.
marketpulse.com

Oil volatile, gold rises

Crude price volatility is here to stay as demand uncertainty remains elevated over the short term. There is a lot of noise in all this morning’s headlines, but given the relentless winning streak, oil prices are ripe for significant rounds of profit-taking. Earlier oil prices were supported after Russia told Europe they won’t get extra gas without granting approval of Nord Stream 2. Shortfalls in natural gas will clearly lead to added demand for crude, but energy traders faded that move as Russia is known to always be posturing.
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Remain Elevated As The Energy Crunch Worsens

With WTI trading above 80 per barrel, shale drillers in the US are increasingly likely to reduce capital discipline and use their recent cash windfall on new drilling rigs in 2022. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects US shale output to increase in November, albeit by a mere 76,000...
MarketWatch

U.S. oil, natural-gas prices settle higher as traders weigh news on Russian natural-gas supplies

U.S. crude-oil futures climbed on Tuesday to log another settlement at their highest in about seven years, and natural-gas prices finished higher, reclaiming the $5 level after losing nearly 8% on Monday. Russia indicated that it may not provide additional natural gas to European consumers amid an energy crunch in the region, unless it gets regulatory approval to start shipments through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Renewed worries about natural-gas supplies likely fed expectations that the energy market would need to boost demand for oil, analysts said. It looks like Russia may not increase natural gas shipments to Europe, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. The Russians are "in no hurry whatsoever to comply" with demands from the European Union, he said. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 52 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $82.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 13, 2014, according to FactSet data. November natural gas added 10 cents, or 2%, to settle at $5.088 per million British thermal units after losing 7.8% on Monday.
CNBC

Oil remains near multi-year highs as energy crunch continues

Oil rose on Tuesday and was near multi-year highs as an energy supply crunch continued across the globe, while falling temperatures in China revived concerns over whether the world's biggest energy consumer can meet domestic heating needs. The Brent crude benchmark was up 99 cents, or 1.2%, to $85.32 a...
Houston Chronicle

Volatility in store for crude oil prices

Expect some sharp swings in prices this week in oil market as traders try to gauge the impact on soaring natural gas demand and prices on crude supplies and the return of inflation on the broader economy. The spillover from the looming natural gas shortages continues to create support for...
