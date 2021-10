In the 1990s, the water quality of Kunming Dianchi Lake, capital of the province of Yunnan, southwest of China, was at the lowest level of the five with whom China classifies its waters. That meant that it was not suitable for agricultural or industrial use. Since the 50s, Dianchi, which has an area of 300 square kilometers, was Kunming's main wastewater landfill. He was so contaminated that she gave off a stinky smell that frightened the residents of the area.

