Stellantis plans to partner with South Korea's LG Energy Solution on battery production for the automaker's electrified vehicles made in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The companies signed a memorandum of understanding Monday on a joint venture to build a battery plant. The location, which was not announced, is under review, but a groundbreaking is expected in the second quarter of next year, with production launching in 2024, according to a company news release. The batteries, which would range from use in plug-in hybrids to full battery-electric vehicles, would supply Stellantis assembly plants in North America.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO