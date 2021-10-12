CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Algerian Migrants Killed by Train in Southern France

By Reuters
US News and World Report
Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) -A train killed three Algerian migrants in southwestern France who were lying on the tracks and seriously injured a fourth, police said on Tuesday. Four migrants had been on the train tracks near Saint-Jean-de-Luz at around 5 a.m. CET (0300 GMT) when they were hit by a train travelling to Bordeaux. Three died instantly, while another is seriously hurt, a police officer said, adding that it was not clear why they were lying on the tracks.

