For glasses of wine grown on the surrounding vines, you can’t beat this Italian hilltop hideaway – where food and drink are placed front and centre. An emerging foodie destination in produce-rich Umbria, the pretty hilltop town of Montefalco packs in Michelin-style fine dining, home cooking in cavernous trattorias and some of the best views of the region from its elevated position. Though monks were making wine here in the 16th century, such as the intense, tannin-rich sagrantino grape, it took until the 2010s for this area’s wines to become fashionable. Taste the fruits of these rolling hills at one of these charming local watering holes.

