Following a whirlwind year that saw them tour the US and earn accolades from outlets as diverse as Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, Loudwire, and Wide Open Country, The Georgia Thunderbolts have finally released their debut full-length album, ‘Can We Get A Witness,’ out today via Mascot Records/Mascot Label Group. “We put a lot of heart and soul into this album,” the band said. “It’s all about releasing a raw rock n’ roll record that everyone around the world can relate to. We're hoping it brings a smile to everyone’s face as big as our home state of Georgia, and makes you wanna get up and have a footstomping good time, with The Georgia Thunderbolts!”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO