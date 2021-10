Rocky Brands, Inc. RCKY is likely to report year-over-year growth in both its top and the bottom line when it releases third-quarter 2021 results. Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter’s earnings has declined 14.8% in the past seven days to $1.44, the same suggests growth of above 38% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.

