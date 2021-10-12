Why Do We Continue To Fool Ourselves?

The diagnostics and research industry has grown substantially over the past few years owing to the integration of advanced technologies and impressive breakthroughs in the early diagnosis of chronic diseases. And because the industry is expected to continue growing with the rising imperative to quickly diagnose dangerous infectious diseases like COVID-19, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally sound stocks in this space Agilent (A) and Mettler-Toledo (NYSE:MTD). These stocks are rated ‘Strong Buy’ in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. So, let's discuss.Early prediction of acute diseases with the help of advanced diagnostics devices and continuing research breakthroughs have helped the diagnostics and research industry grow substantially over the past few years. Increasing investments in the healthcare sector and the integration of advanced technologies make the industry’s long-term prospects bright.

INDUSTRY ・ 5 HOURS AGO