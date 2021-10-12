CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Do We Continue To Fool Ourselves?

Cover picture for the articleFor those of you that don’t already know my position about the general market, allow me to state it once again: I do not believe that fundamentals of the economy or the market are the drivers of the stock market. Rather, I believe that market sentiment is the main driver of

Reuters

Trump deal delivers $420 mln windfall for wondering dealmaker

Oct 21 (Reuters) - A merger with former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture has delivered a potential windfall of $420 million for a former finance executive who has been trying for a decade to reinvent himself as a serial dealmaker. Benessere Capital CEO Patrick Orlando's stake in...
dailyhodl.com

Little-Known Altcoin Erupts After Sudden Listing From Crypto Giant Coinbase

A little-known altcoin is in the midst of a meteoric price rally after gaining support from crypto exchange leader Coinbase. In a new blog post, the company announced that it will launch support for Assemble Protocol (ASM) on Coinbase Pro. The move sent the low-cap coin’s price skyrocketing 217% from...
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Can Turn $500 Into $7,500 (Or More)

The stock market continues to chug along, opening up opportunities to cash in. This duo of stocks provides more unique growth opportunities than most. There are few better roads to building wealth over your lifetime than investing in the stock market. The long-term average return for the S&P 500 has been about 11% per year, and that's through depressions and recessions, war and civil unrest.
investing.com

Oil Tumbles as Consumers Fight Back, Putin Says OPEC+ to Produce More

Investing.com - Crude markets posted their biggest one-day loss in a month on Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin said the OPEC+ cartel which includes his country might put out more barrels than it has announced. Oil prices were also under pressure most of the day as China, India and...
investing.com

2 Diagnostics & Research Stocks Rated 'Strong Buy' in the POWR Ratings

The diagnostics and research industry has grown substantially over the past few years owing to the integration of advanced technologies and impressive breakthroughs in the early diagnosis of chronic diseases. And because the industry is expected to continue growing with the rising imperative to quickly diagnose dangerous infectious diseases like COVID-19, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally sound stocks in this space Agilent (A) and Mettler-Toledo (NYSE:MTD). These stocks are rated ‘Strong Buy’ in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. So, let's discuss.Early prediction of acute diseases with the help of advanced diagnostics devices and continuing research breakthroughs have helped the diagnostics and research industry grow substantially over the past few years. Increasing investments in the healthcare sector and the integration of advanced technologies make the industry’s long-term prospects bright.
investing.com

Canada shares higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.13%

Investing.com – Canada equities were higher at the close on Thursday, as gains in the Industrials, IT and Consumer Staples sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite rose 0.13% to hit a new all time high. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX...
investing.com

Krispy Kreme Falls as HSBC Downgrades, Cuts Target to $14

Investing.com – Krispy Kreme stock (NASDAQ: DNUT ) fell by 3.5% Thursday as HSBC downgraded the stock to hold from buy with a $14 target. The analysts earlier had a $25 target for the stock. Krispy Kreme traded below the revised target in today’s session. The donut chain is moving...
MarketWatch

Stocks open slightly lower after push toward record highs

Major U.S. stock indexes opened with small losses Thursday, pausing after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 ended the previous session less than 0.1% away from record finishes. The Dow fell 63 points, or 0.2%, to 15,547. Losses for the blue-chip gauge were led by International Business Machines Corp., down 6%, after falling short on revenues. The S&P 500 was down 0.1% at 4,530.30, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.1% to trade at 15,106.87.
Lebanon-Express

Daily Mortgage Rates Tick Down | October 21, 2021

Today’s average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.503%, after ticking down 0.005 percentage points from yesterday. The average rate for a 30-year refinance loan also moved lower to 3.637%. Although average rates are still above 3.5%, they have been inching lower for two days and are historically...
investing.com

Ethereum Climbs 10.10% In Rally

Investing.com - Ethereum was trading at $4,237.84 by 11:32 (09:32 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 10.10% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, October 1, 2021. The move upwards pushed Ethereum's market cap up to $498.62B, or 18.67% of the total cryptocurrency...
MarketWatch

IBM stock selloff would cut the Dow's price by about 50 points

Shares of International Business Machines Corp. dove 5.4% in premarket trading Thursday, in the wake of the technology company's disappointing third-quarter results, and was by far the biggest drag on the Dow Jones Industrial Average ahead of the open. The implied price decline in IBM's stock would shave about 51 points off the Dow's price, while Dow futures shed 98 points or 0.3%, with 23 of 30 components trading lower. The next biggest Dow decliner in the premarket was Caterpillar Inc.'s stock, which slipped 1.1% and implied a 15-point weight on the Dow's price. The biggest gainer was Dow Inc.'s stock , which rose 1.5%, and would add about 6 points to the Dow's price, after the chemical and specialty materials company beat third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
investing.com

2 Alternative Fuel Stocks to Buy for a Cleaner Future

The alternative fuel sector is gaining traction worldwide, driven by government initiatives to address climate concerns. For instance, the Biden administration is working to revamp the U.S.’ environmental policies. Given the growing alternative fuel market, we think Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) and REX American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) (REX) could be profitable investments now. Read on.Governments worldwide are lending growing importance to green energy initiatives due to climate concerns. As a result, the alternative fuel sector has been gaining traction. The Biden administration’s ‘Build Back Better’ plan has at least $500 billion earmarked to tackle the climate crisis. The President is also taking active steps to restore the National Environment Policy Act, which calls for federal evaluation of the environmental impacts of infrastructure projects.
investing.com

Biogen Price Targets Lowered Across the Board

Investing.com — Several analysts cut their price targets on Biogen Inc's (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares after concerns about Aduhelm sales following the company's third quarter earnings report. The biotechnology firm posted a revenue and EPS beat on Wednesday morning. Revenue came in at $2.78 billion, above the consensus of $2.67 billion, while...
investing.com

U.S. regulators unveil blueprint to tackle financial climate risks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Climate change is an "emerging threat" to U.S. financial stability that regulators should address in their everyday work, a top U.S. regulatory panel said on Thursday, a first for the United States which has lagged other wealthy countries on tackling financial climate risks. The Financial Stability Oversight...
