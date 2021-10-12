CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assessing Cloud Maturity: Cloud Financial Management

By Victoria Wright
Cover picture for the articlePublic clouds have done a phenomenal job at removing the friction of purchasing IT resources—which is great from a user perspective—but leads to massive overspending. The ability to easily scale up resources leads to forgotten instances that are never scaled back down, and limited visibility between teams leads to lack of accountability for excess spending and inefficiencies. With most organizations using two or more public clouds, there is even more complexity involved. Through several research studies, we’ve discovered that most organizations are just in the beginning stages of optimizing their multi-cloud journey. We’ve created a framework, The Multi-Cloud Maturity Model, with best practices to categorize each phase. By incorporating the financial competencies in this framework, organizations can realize over 25% cost savings in cloud spend, construct easily managed and simplified cloud processes, and build a strong security posture.

